Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that the whole nation was standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a solidarity rally in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan in his home district Bajaur on Friday. He said in the second phase of the Local Governments Elections, people have also given their verdict in favour of PTI. He said that the nation has full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his popularity was growing with each passing day.

He said that Prime Minister wanted the liberation of the nation from slavery. The provincial minister said that dissidents have sold their conscience and deceived Imran Khan, which would never be forgiven by the people.