Sheikh Rasheed advises PM Khan to resign as the last option

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he had recommended Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his position as the last option amid voting on the opposition’s no-trust motion following Supreme Court (SC) ruling.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the interior minister said he had been suggesting PTI government for the past three months for MNAs resignations and dissolution of assemblies but his advice was not taken seriously.

Moreover, he stated that he also advised emergency and governor’s rule but his advice was rejected by the premier.

The federal minister said that PM Khan will address the nation on Friday nation in which he will make a key announcement.