Imran Khan will resign today, says Latif Khosa

On Friday, in a press conference Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will resign today.

Talking to the media, he said that Imran Khan had failed in his attempts as the Supreme Court had stopped him from all unlawful acts.

“We have emerged victorious after the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Earlier, on Thursday the Supreme Court of Pakistan had set aside the ruling of the National Assembly deputy speaker to dismiss the no-trust resolution against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly by the president on the prime minister’s advice.

The Supreme Court five-judge bench had unanimously ruled against it and ordered voting on the no-trust motion on April 9.