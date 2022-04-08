PM Imran Khan to make important announcement today: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a key announcement today following Supreme Court’s verdict on restoration of the PTI-led federal government.

Taking to Twitter, Javed said that Imran Khan knows how to face challenges and the sweets purchased by opposition will once again be wasted.

“Opposition is thinking that it has won, however, this is not the case and they have been defeated,” he said and asked people to remember his words that the upcoming time will tell what has happened.

He said that the prime minister will not disappoint his nation and will make an important announcement today.

عمران خان کو چیلنجز کا سامنا کرنا آتا ہے-بظاہر اپوزیشن کو لگ رہا ہےکہ وہ جیت چکے ہیں مگر ایسا ہے نہیں- وہ ہار چکے ہیں-مٹھائی پھر ضائع-الفاظ یاد رکھیے گا-آنے والا وقت بتائے گا انشاء اللہ-قوم نے فیصلہ کرلیا ہے-کپتان آج شام ایک اہم اعلان کرینگے-وہ اپنی قوم کو کبھی مایوس نہیں کریں گے — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 8, 2022

Following the Supreme Court’s judgement on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister will preside over meetings of his cabinet and the ruling PTI’s parliamentary committee tomorrow.

Prime Minister Khan will later address the nation, he added.