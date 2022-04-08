Hassaan Khan – rising talent speaks out

Our new actors which come into this industry usually face many hurdles. which is your worst one?

The process of casting in production houses can be challenging. There’s no separate department. So, for newbies getting from the chowkidar to the big boss takes up to two years. If you don’t have any references, no one takes you seriously. And when you do meet the boss, you have to keep meeting them again and again. Because they meet so many people that they may forget you when it comes time to cast a character.

Why did you decide to take up acting?

I started out with wanting to be a lawyer. My father is a lawyer. And a very accomplished one who has struggled through a lot. I look up to him and I wanted him to look up to me and be proud of what I have achieved. I started acting in school and then moved on to theatre plays. From there I performed at PNCA. There I realized that I was good at acting! People told that I need to get to Karachi to start a career in acting. Which I did and studied Media Studies before I started doing telefilms and now I’m doing serials.

What is the one thing you cannot do without?

That is definitely my family. My family has supported me throughout. It is the will of my Allah and my family; through our collective will that I am here today. I am not alone here. My family goes with me everywhere. My siblings are very supportive. They criticise so I can improve. And I am really glad that I was born into this family.

What do you think is the difference between Karachi where you live and Islamabad where you are from?

Islamabad is a very peaceful city. And like everyone knows, it’s more or less shut down after 9 pm. Karachi doesn’t sleep at all! The people are different but once you start getting to know the right people it’s very familiar. The inter cultural friendships are very important and interesting. It doesn’t matter where we come from.

What’s your dream role?

Well there is one and I am working on it. It’s an idea that I have in my mind and I have to discuss it through. I hope that it does come to life and when it does, I’ll be able to say, yes this is my dream role. But for now let’s keep it under wraps.

What is the one co-star you are looking to work with?

There’s not just one co-star. In fact, everyone! Everyone’s got a different vibe and you have a different chemistry with everyone. On set, everyone is like a family. In fact, the entire industry is like a family. So, I really want to work with everyone.

Suits or casual — what’s your style?

Depends on the occasion.

Who’s your favourite actor or actress in our industry?

Every actor has their own forte. And they excel in that. Our industry has a lot of great actors.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Insha Allah somewhere very good! Somewhere I had not even imagined I would be. I am working for it and I am hustling very hard, every single day, to get there.

Any message you want to give for new people coming in?

It’s hard. It’s tough. But it’s not impossible.