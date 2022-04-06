Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 6 April 2022 is being sold for Rs. 110940 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 129400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 6 April 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 129400 Rs. 118616 Rs. 113225 Rs. 97050 per 10 Gram Rs. 110940 Rs. 101694 Rs. 97073 Rs. 83205 per Gram Gold Rs. 11094 Rs. 10169 Rs. 9707 Rs. 8321

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.