PM Khan likey to make big announcement on Saturday

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a significant meeting in Islamabad on Thursday night, when a strategy for the no-trust motion, on which voting would take place the day after tomorrow (Sunday, April 3, 2022), was outlined.

Bigwigs from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also met to discuss summoning PTI supporters to Islamabad on election day.

Aside from that, sources said that PM Imran was anticipated to make a major statement tomorrow (Saturday).

Governors of Sindh and Balochistan, federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Hammad Azhar, Senate Leader Shehzad Waseem, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill, Faisal Javed, and Aamer Mehmood Kiani were also present.