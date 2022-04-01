Shahid Afridi pleades for at least one elected government’s tenure to be completed

As Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to be on the verge of resigning in the face of a no-confidence motion, former captain Shahid Afridi pleaded on Thursday for at least one elected government’s tenure to be completed.

“It’s been 74 years since Pakistan’s independence,” the flamboyant all-rounder posted on Twitter. “For God’s sake, let at least one elected administration complete its constitutional term,” Afridi tweeted.

In expressing support for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Afridi stated that repairing 74 years of “wrongdoing” will take time.

The sports star’s remarks come as the National Assembly prepares to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. The prime has sworn to play “till the final ball.”