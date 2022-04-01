If the letter was threatening then why PM invited US envoy to OIC summit, asks Fazal

Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman asked Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday why the US envoy was invited to the OIC summit if the letter was threatening.

Maulana poked fun at the Prime Minister, saying he had constantly labeled others as “thieves” but couldn’t prove it.

If this letter is so harmful, Maulana questioned why the premier did not summon the US ambassador to record the protest.

According to Maulana, this letter is not a diplomatic cable.

According to Maulana, when the prime met former President Donald Trump, he was overjoyed, as if he had won the World Cup. Today, the current US President did not call Prime Minister Imran, which is why he took a stance against the US.

The prime, according to Maulana, was licking the shoes of the US and Pervez Musharraf when he challenged the US.

Fazl claimed that the PM was hoping for Modi’s visit. He further accused the prime minister of being part of a conspiracy against Kashmir.

Imran Khan, according to Maulana, wants to make the army contentious. The premier’s politics of excuses and gestures, according to Fazl, are done.

Fazl went on to remark that PM’s good times are ended. He went on to say that it is now time for the premier to be held accountable.

Fazl stated in his statement that PM is a defeated person who admires his failure. When he is deposed, the nation will celebrate the day of relief, according to the JUI-F supremo.

He asked the premier a question, saying, “What about that when PM Imran was buying the people’s conscience?”

Maulana encouraged the prime to be like the opposition, who continues to tell their story.

Maulana slammed the prime minister, claiming that he had run a campaign for one of Israel’s organizations. The true face of the Prime Minister has been revealed, according to the JUI-F leader.