18th Annual Young Artists Exhibition ‘Around the Corner’ opens at Alhamra

The opening ceremony of the 18th Annual Young Artist Exhibition 2022, “Around the Corner,” was held at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra.

Renowned Artist Rashid Rana and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition here on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

The show’s chief guest, Rashid Rana, congratulated all the winners and shared his life experiences. Rana said that your connection to your own culture is the truth of your art and Alhamra is a place for artists to be connected with their art.

The winners of the 18th “Young Artists Exhibition” 2022 include Ayesha Naeem, Ayesha Siddique, Afaf Afzal Warraich, Gulzar Ali, Noorul Huda Tabasum, Riaz Ali, Saba Saleem, Syeda Sheeza Ali and Tahmina Noor. The best ten winners were awarded ten thousand each, including shields and certificates.

The exhibition featured 600 artworks by 400 artists across the country this year the selected display, including painting, miniature painting, drawings, printmaking, sculpture, installation, video, ceramic and graphic arts.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi congratulated those who achieved prominent positions and said that these young people would become our future stars. Zulfi said that it is a characteristic of Lahore Arts Council that they do not miss any opportunity to inspire the youth. Alhamra’s efforts are worthy. I hope we continue to flourish this tradition in the future, as the Young Artist Exhibition has become a brand in the art world; it is an honor to continue this exhibition for the last 18 years, he added.

The renowned artist’s RM Naeem, Maleeha Azmi Agha, Qudoos Mirza, and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi participated in a jury; after a careful review, they selected the ten best artworks. I am deeply grateful. The young people who participated in the exhibition highly appreciated Alhamra’s effort to promote art and the artists.