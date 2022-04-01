Fruit seller becomes sensation with his funny song; video goes viral

A video of an elderly man selling fruits by singing a funny song is going viral across social media platforms. Instagram user ‘saaliminayat’ had shared the video of the fruit seller’s funny song. The viral video has garnered more than a million views and more than likes since it was uploaded on the application. “Lelo Angoor” the caption of the funny video read. “?Alhamdulillah for Everything?” In the viral video, he was sitting on the pushcart that had guavas and grapes on it. He hummed of selling a dozen grapes for Rs 15. Although we cannot make out exactly what he was saying, his selling method is catchy. Social media users came up with all kinds of funny comments on his funny song. A user said that a remix of his song will be coming up shortly. It is pertinent to mention that people frequently become social media sensations when a video of them engaging in funny and intriguing activities – whether it be singing, dancing or coming up with unique methods to get things done – and is approached to work.













