China to take reciprocal visa restrictions on relevant US officials

BEIJING: China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who concocted lies about China’s human rights issues, pushed for sanctions against China and undermined China’s interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after the United States recently announced to impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials for so-called human rights violations.

The U.S. side fabricated malicious lies on human rights issues and used them as an excuse to interfere in China’s internal affairs, tarnish China’s reputation and oppress Chinese officials, Wang told a regular news briefing.

“These unscrupulous acts gravely violate international law and basic norms governing international relations. China firmly opposes them,” Wang said.

In order to defend China’s sovereignty, security and development interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel, and pursuant to relevant provisions of China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who concocted lies about China’s human rights issues, pushed for sanctions against China and undermined China’s interests, Wang said. Xinhua