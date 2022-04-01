Probe ordered into surging car prices

A monitoring committee for the automobile industry has directed an investigation into massive increase in prices of motor cars in the country during the past few months. A meeting of the monitoring committee for automobile industry met under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Jawad Malik on Thursday. The meeting was attended by representatives of automakers, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturer (PAAPAM), Engineering Development Board (EDB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Ministry of Science & Technology.

The forum sought factors and justification for recent price hikes in different models of cars across the board. The meeting was told that the recent price hike is due to rupee-dollar parity, increase in freight charges and raw materials including operational cost. The industry also provided details on causes of late delivery, CDK imports and production capacity. The monitoring committee expressed concerns over massive price hikes in the past 5-6 months and safety features in automobiles. After due deliberations, the chair directed to carry out forensic analysis of car prices in comparison with factors indicated by the industry as a reason for price change through independent professional expertise.

The secretary instructed to complete the forensic analysis within two weeks. He also asked the automotive industry to provide a localisation plan with a time frame as well as safety features compliance report to the ministry.