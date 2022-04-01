Shahrukh Khan returns to India from Spain after ‘Pathaan’ shoot

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has returned home after wrapping up the shoot for his highly anticipated movie Pathaan.

The Raees actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning casual attire as he covers his face with a mask.

The actor had a white t-shirt on with light blue denim. The king of romance also wore a cap with a pair of stylish shades. Shah Rukh greeted the airport staff before he sat in his car in the video circulating on the Internet.

The megastar is making a comeback after more than three years alongside the style diva, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Earlier, the director of the upcoming action thriller, Siddharth Anand, had talked about the pressure he had, to deliver a “cracking product” as the film has the biggest names from the industry.

He had said, “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry.”

“We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan,” he added.

“So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long,” Siddharth concluded.