Inside Sharmila’s James Bond-themed wedding anniversary party

Sharmila Faruqui celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with a glittering James Bond themed bash. Sharmila has shared a post for everyone who praised her look at the starry event. “Appreciation post… and for all those who have messaged and called asking about my look at 007 night,” she wrote. “A very big thank you to my forever go-to designer and a wonderful human Maheen Karim for this amazing dress, just as I had envisaged.” “And a huge thank you to Adnan Ansari for glamming me up with his signature ‘no makeup’ look,” Sharmila added. “You truly are amazing!” Among the many who attended the event were Nida Yasir and Frieha Altaf. Sharmila expressed gratitude to her family and friends who joined the celebrations.













