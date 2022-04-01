Atif Aslam wishes Sara Bharwana on wedding anniversary with a loving note

Music sensation Atif Aslam has left fans swooning after his adorable anniversary post for his wife Sara Bharwana.

The Sang-e-Mah star, turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday evening and shared a belated anniversary post for his wife Sarah. Sharing a gorgeous picture, the Jeena Jeena hitmaker expressed his love and gratitude to his “queen” and wrote, “If I had my life to live over again, next time I would find you sooner so that we could take more pictures and make more memories together.” “Thank you for being my Queen Happy Wedding Anniversary,” added the Dil Diyan Gallan singer.

In his post, Atif also expressed gratitude towards his fans, better known as Aadeez, for sending him heartfelt wishes and prayers for his father’s quick recovery.

“Aadeez thank you for the duas, my father is feeling better now,” wrote the Rafta Rafta singer. Fans were just as touched as they showered love on the couple on their special day.