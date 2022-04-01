Iqra Aziz talks how growing up in Saddar nurtured her confidence

Iqra Aziz, who has made quite a name for herself over the past few years in the showbiz industry, does not plan on slowing down any time soon.

The Suno Chanda actor recently sat down for an interview with a local publication, speaking about how motherhood has impacted her career, as well as how she believes it’s important for her son with husband and fellow actor Yasir Hussain to view his mother as an independent woman. Iqra also shed light on her childhood spent playing on the streets of Saddar in a close-knit neighbourhood, as well as her struggles growing up with the burden of a strained relationship with her late father.

After being asked about her pregnancy journey, Iqra shared that she was one of the lucky few who sailed smoothly through the nine months. Speaking about whether she had any apprehensions when it comes to motherhood, the actor reflected, “As far as the fear is concerned, I wasn’t really scared. I had always wanted to get married and I always wanted to have a baby. I have always loved kids. I would always be around them and take care of other people’s babies. In fact, were left waiting since Kabir was a little late.”

Speaking about being a working mother, Iqra stressed the importance of being practical. Explaining how she has had to make some tough choices to ensure her son’s wellbeing, Iqra shared, “I am a very practical person… I harden my heart and keep my emotional side under control. You always want to keep your child in your arms and cuddle them. I have Kabir’s cot in my room. I want to hug him while I sleep, but then I have to stop myself. I think it’s important for him to have his own bed.”

Elaborating on how society may judge her for her decisions, Iqra asserted the necessity of her actions, “People would probably question what kind of mother I am. There are a lot of judgments passed around… I have to raise my child according to my routine.”

Sharing how her mother is her greatest support, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor added, “I’m blessed to have a mother who tells me that I don’t need to feel guilty. You always have that mom guilt when you leave your kid somewhere and go to work… I started working after Kabir was barely one month old. My mother told me I don’t need to be hard on myself because this is the career that I have worked so hard for and that she’s there to help… Your child will learn what it means to be independent from you. You’re a role model.”

When asked whether motherhood has affected the kinds of roles she opts for, Iqra stressed how her personal life and career exist in completely separate realms. She explained, “My personal life, my husband or my child, they don’t come in between me and my work. They don’t affect who I am as an actor. That is a separate part of my life. My target with regards to the kinds of scripts I pick mainly has to do with whether they relay a certain type of message that betters the lives of the audience, the kind that aren’t just about weeping daughters-in-law. They have to be strong characters.”

Speaking about strength, Iqra also opened up about her mental health struggles, and the strength and mental clarity gained through therapy. The actor reflected on her difficult childhood, sharing that she started therapy at the age of 14, which led to her mind opening up in ways she had not previously imagined. She shared, “I went to therapy because I had a rough childhood. I was three years old when my father came back to Karachi from Saudi Arabia. I had never seen him. I used to believe my taya was my father. When he came back, it was very tough for me to trust him. He was strict as well, I only got nine years with him, so not much could be done then. I was 12 when I lost him. I was 14 or 15 when I started therapy.”

The actor shared that her childhood growing up in Saddar with the freedom to roam the streets led to her developing street smarts that have helped her in her career as well. She shared, “I grew up going out into the streets in Ramazan and playing on rides because the area is so busy. I have spent my life there, and my mother and grandmother had also lived their whole lives in the area. We lived there for over 30 years. Everyone knew us… I am so thankful that I got to live that life. I have seen that phase. I know how to be street smart and I know how to deal with people. I know how to conduct myself when I go out into the crowd.”

Iqra added, “Being shy is something else, but when given the platform to say something, I am nervous but I can do it. It gives me that confidence.”

When asked whether she’s ever felt camera-shy, Iqra recalled the first and only time she did. The Qurban actor recalled, “The first time I did a TVC, my sister went with me and it was a stop-motion ad. I was alone and I had to give expressions in front of the camera… I saw that there were so many people around me and they would all have their eyes on me, so I got anxious and started crying. I was 14 at the time, and I told my sister I couldn’t do it. She encouraged me to keep going and I did. After that, there was no turning back.”