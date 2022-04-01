Katrina’s death rumours go viral

The death rumours of the prolific Bollywood actor and model Katrina Kaif went viral and sent her fans into a frenzy. The fake news of Katrina Kaif’s death made rounds on social media platforms. “At about 11am ET on Tuesday, our beloved actress Katrina Kaif passed away,” the fake news read. “Katrina Kaif was born on July 16, 1984 in Hong Kong. She will be missed but not forgotten. “Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.” Her representatives confirmed that she was alive and doing well. They asked the fans to not believe the news. “She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimised by this hoax. She’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet,” they stated. It is pertinent to mention that Katrina Kaif – who is one of the highest-paid celebrities from India — is one of the most recognised celebrities. She has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry. The 38-year-old, who was born in Victoria City of Hong Kong, recently got married to co-actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.













