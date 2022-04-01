Kate Beckinsale keeps warm in Jason Momoa’s jacket at Oscars after-party

Aquaman star Jason Momoa doesn’t need a trident to save the day in real life. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, the actor was photographed offering Kate Beckinsale his jacket to keep warm.

“They were standing at a bar chatting,” a source inside exclusively told E! News. “They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”

Both stars “looked really happy,” the source said, explaining that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. In between, Jason, who the source called “a social butterfly,” hung out with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. Meanwhile, Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

Jason and Kate’s sighting comes a little more than two months after the Dune actor and his wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the parents of Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, said in a joint statement in January. “A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

Adding that they were “parting ways in marriage,” Lisa and Jason explained that they wanted to share the personal development as they went “about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” The former couple, who tied the knot in 2017, noted that the “love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.” He has remained close with the family, saying earlier this month that Lisa’s ex Lenny Kravitz is his “ride or die” and calling them “Brothers for life.” E! News has reached out to Kate and Jason’s reps for comment.