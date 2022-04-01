Nation will never forgive ‘Mir Jafars, Mir Sadiqs’

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while resolving to fight the conspiracy against his government, said the nation would never forgive and forget the conspirators as well as their supporters.

“On Sunday, there is voting (on a no-confidence motion). The country’s fate is about to be decided on Sunday The nation will decide where they want the country lead to,” the prime minister said in his address to the nation broadcast live.

He said the people would always remember those who would be committing any treachery on Sunday as they would not buy their argument so easily. “I will fight if you think this conspiracy will succeed. Future generations will not forgive them. They should not have any misconceptions. It will make no difference to me as I live in my own house, bear my own expenses, and have no family member in politics,” he remarked.

He told the nation that on March 7, the government received a message from that country through Pakistan’s ambassador there, which said that they would pardon Pakistan’s all misgivings if Imran Khan was ousted. If happened otherwise, Pakistan would have to face difficulties. “This (message) is against the nation,” he said, adding the message coming before the vote of confidence showed that the political opponents were in contact with that country. “Is this our worth? We are creeping like snails,” he remarked.

Talking about the “threatening memo” that the PM claimed to have received against his government from a foreign country, he named the United States to be behind the conspiracy. In an apparent slip of the tongue, he named “the United States…” but quickly moved on and stated that “a foreign country” had sent a “threatening memo” which was against the Pakistani nation.

“…the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them,” the premier alleged. The prime minister said the conspiracy was being hatched through three stooges in Pakistan. They wanted to oust Imran Khan and it would also be fine for that country, he added.

He questioned the nation whether they would allow the one into power facing NAB (National Accountability Bureau) cases for corruption of billions of rupees, and an absconder whose corruption tales were also highlighted by the Western media, including the BBC.

He said out of nothing, the said foreign country expressed its concerns over his Russian visit which he had done after thorough consultation with the military leadership, Foreign Office and think tanks. He said through their intelligence reports, the foreign countries had all the information about him as well as the opposition leaders and their benami properties and bank accounts abroad.

He said the leaders, who were now beloved by the said foreign country, never condemned 400 drone attacks by the United States during their tenures killing innocent people.

Referring to the Wikileaks disclosures, he said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had once offered to serve the US interests if he was given power. He said instead of condemning Narendra Modi for calling that time Army Chief General Raheel Sharif a terrorist, he said Nawaz Sharif used to secretly meet him.

He said instead of condemning the drone attacks, the then president Asif Zardari told the US that the collateral damage made no different to him. He said Shehbaz Sharif had opposed his “Absolutely Not” stance to join the US-led war anymore, said his government was pursuing an independent foreign policy.

“Our public representatives are on sale. This is the trade of loyalties. This is the trade of country and its sovereignty. What lesson are we giving to our youth? No one will ever call them ideological. Everyone knows them,” the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister said Pakistan was at a defining moment, it had to choose from two paths. Calling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a great politician and lawyer, he said before he came into politics, he had everything; popularity, money. “Even today I do not need anything from others and I am thankful to Allah for His blessings.”

He said when he assumed power, he decided that Pakistan’s foreign policy would be independent but it would not be against India, the United States, Europe and other countries. “In the past I criticized the wrong policies of the foreign countries.”

He said the leaders like Nawaz Sharif could never speak against foreign powers because they had riches abroad. “They are the Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs of this time. The nation will never forget them. The future generations will not forgive them,” he added.

He told the nation that the government had placed the foreign country’s message before the Federal Cabinet before presenting it to the National Security Committee, services chiefs and the Parliamentary Committee of the National Security. “This is not for any provocation. It contains even more serious things,” he remarked.

The prime minister vowed not to resign and instead expressed his determination to emerge stronger. He said those who were shifting their loyalties on the pretext of awakened conscience, should have resigned if they had any problem with the government’s performance.