PML-N plans no-trust motion against Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a private TV channel reported. Elahi, who was promised Punjab chief ministry by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has reached out to PML-N seeking support to continue as speaker Punjab Assembly. PML-N Punjab’s leaders reportedly said that Elahi had contacted their party in last 12 hours and asked if he forfeit his quest for chief ministership, would PML-N be ready to let him retain him as speaker. The PML-N has told Elahi that they will soon be moving no-confidence motion against him as Speaker Punjab Assembly. PML-N will decide in next 48 hours when to move the resolution against Elahi, the TV channel reported. The party has also said that Hamza Shahbaz will contact disgruntled PTI groups including Jahangir Tareen Group, Aleem Khan Group and Cheena Group. Hamza will have the powers to decide all the matters in this regard. Earlier on March 28, Minister of State for Information had said that Pujab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had tendered his resignation as province’s chief executive and Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM. Later on, Elahi claimed that Maryam Nawaz and her group within the PML-N were not completely on board with Shehbaz Sharif on a possible alliance with PML-Q and this forced the PML-Q to accept an offer from the ruling PTI. He had also said that PML-N wanted early general elections, allowing PML-Q only three or four months at the helm of affairs in Punjab.













