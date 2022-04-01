NAB efforts to eradicate corruption bearing fruit

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released its performance report under the leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

The National Accountability Bureau, through its multi-pronged strategy of unwavering commitment to eradicate corruption from society, is beginning to see remarkable results. The NAB has been set up to eradicate corruption and recover money looted from corrupt elements and deposit it in the national treasury.

After assuming his responsibilities as Chairman NAB, Justice Javed devised a comprehensive and effective three-pronged anti-corruption strategy of ‘awareness, prevention and enforcement’ to weed out corruption which has been identified as the most effective anti-corruption strategy. Excellent results of this strategy has started pouring in. Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan has appreciated NAB’s efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey , 59 percent of people have expressed confidence

in NAB.

Under the leadership of Justice Javed, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has become an active institute as it has recovered around Rs 584 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly in the last more than four years which is a significant achievement as comparing to previous years.

NAB has received a total of 510,729 complaints since its inception, out of which 498,256 had been disposed off.It has authorised 16,307 complaint verifications as per law, out of which investigation of 15,475 complaints has been completed. NAB has initiated 10,384 inquiries, out of which 9,299 have been completed.

The bureau has authorised 4,707 investigations out of which 4,377 have been completed. NAB has recovered Rs 864 billion directly and indirectly since its inception. NAB has filed as many as 3,776 references in various accountability courts – of which 2,508 references have been decided

Right now some 1,237 corruption references of Rs 1335.019 billion were being heard in various esteemed accountability courts of the country. NAB is the first chairman of the SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to oversee CPEC projects in Pakistan.

NAB has revamped its working under the leadership of Justice Javed and fixed 10 months period for filing reference by completing all formalities of a complaint. NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experienced and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers so that quality and standard of investigations could be further improved on the basis of solid evidence. In addition to the evidence and documentary evidence, there is a state-of-the-art forensic science lab, as well as digital forensics, questionnaires and fingerprint analysis facilities.

Besides establishing Monitoring and Evaluation system, NAB has introduced a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve its performance under the leadership of Justice Javed.