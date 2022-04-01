SHC approves bail of PPP MNA in Nazim Jokhio murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday approved the bail of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim who is one of the accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The PPP MNA had approached SHC to seek bail. In his plea, the PPP leader told the court that he has returned from abroad and is “ready to face the allegations”, therefore, he should be granted bail.

The court, after holding a hearing, approved the bail of the PPP MNA against the surety bonds of Rs100,000 till April 11.

In the affidavit, Shireen Jokhio has stated that her husband’s murder was due to Allah’s will, adding that she was given “misleading information” related to the murder.

“I was given false information about 11 accused in the case. I have no objection to the removal of these accused’s name in the case,” she said in the affidavit.

Shireen has also stated in the affidavit that only “three people” are involved in the murder of her husband. The three men she has identified include Mairaj, Haider Ali, and Niaz Salar.

Last year, Nazim Jhokio had stopped a car near his village in Thatta that bore a foreign number plate and asked the people sitting inside the vehicle why they had blocked the road and what were they doing there. A verbal brawl ensued. Nazim was given death threats, while the assailants had tried to snatch his mobile. He somehow managed to escape from the scene at the time.

According to his brother, Afzal, Nazim had broadcast a live stream on social media of a hunting expedition involving foreign guests of PPP MPA Jam Awais.

Later, the PPP MPA called him to his house, where he was brutally tortured, Nazim’s family claimed. The police recovered Nazim’s body from Memon Goth in Malir on November 3.