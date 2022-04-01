Police personnel complete recruitment course

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that police service is a noble profession and all police personnel should consider their job as a sacred obligation filled with spirit of public service. IG Punjab said that eradication of crime from society and protection of life and property of the citizens is the primary responsibility of Punjab Police. He stressed upon police personnel to serve the public with full hard work and dutifulness.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the citizens coming to the police station should always be treated with good manners and all available resources should be utilized for ensuring service, safety and justice for citizens. IG Punjab said that field officers and personnel have a pivotal role to play in improving image of the police force therefore all officers and officials should adopt good manners and courteousness when dealing with the citizens. Rao Sardar Ali Khan reiterated that corruption is not acceptable in any case, officers and officials involved in any kind of corruption will be expelled from the department.

IG Punjab said that lady officers in Punjab police are being provided equal opportunities to work alongside men and I expect that lady officers will ensure full support to the oppressed women who come to the police. He expressed these views in his address while participating as a special guest in the passing out parade of the recruitment course at Police Training College Sihala today. 226 lady personnel and 600 male personnel participated in the passing out parade.

IG Punjab commended Commandant Sihala and his team for providing excellent professional training to the personnel included in recruitment class course. The passed out personnel saluted IG Punjab, Commandant Police Training College Sihala Ghulam Rasool Zahid said that during the training, the personnel have been imparted excellent training consisting of 9 months duration as per the requirements of modern policing.

The commandant further said that during the course, the passing out personnel have been trained to counter any untoward situation alongwith weapons handling and filed duty. He said that Police College Sihala has so far provided professional training to more than 96000 officers and personnel. IG Punjab distributed prizes to personnel who showed extraordinary performance during the training.

In the passing out parade, the personnel also took an oath to sacrifice their lives for the protection of life and property of the citizens and for maintaining law and order. Commandant Punjab Police College Sihala Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Deputy commandant Sihala Ashfaq Ahmed, RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP CIA Tariq Mehboob, SP Ambreen Ali and other officers were present at this occasion.