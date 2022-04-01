Tribute paid to late AJK HC

The ‘Chehlum Dua’ congregation for late Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court was held at his residence here on Thursday for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

The auspicious ceremony was hosted by his sons, Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information AJK Government (Retd), Shahid Majeed Mallick Mirpur District President JKLL and Arshad Majeed Mallick Advocate.

World-fame leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Majeed Mallick died after brief illness here on March 2.

Hundreds of people belonging to all walks of life including serving and retired judges of superior and subordinate judiciary, high ranking serving an retired officials of the AJK Government, political leaders from all political parties of all ideologies, legal fraternity, business community members, journalists and others from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the mammoth Chehlum Dua (prayer) meeting.

Paying rich tributes to the departed soul on this occasion, speakers including ulema and religious scholars, incumbent Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Chief Justice (Retd) of Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court Justice Muhammad Azam Kha, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto (AJK Chapter) and others said that late Justice (R) Majeed Mallick was a man of exceptional high intellect and pen, seasoned jurist, sincere highly talented politician of the state of Jammu and Kashmir who was equally popular among the political and legal quarters particularly at both sides of the line of control in the Jammu and Kashmir state including Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir because of his life time services to secure the Kashmiris internationally right to self determination and for the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of the state and international norms and commitments on the Kashmir dispute.

“Late Justice Mallick was the staunch believer and supporter of civil liberties”, they said adding that he also always advocated for maintaining the supremacy of law and justice and dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the needy.

It may be added here that Justice [Retd] Majeed Mallick represented and raised Kashmiris just and principled stance on Kashmir issue, in unequivocal term, apprising the world of the significance of the peaceful solution of the much-delayed global issue of Kashmir primarily for securing their internationally-acknowledged right to self determination while attending hundreds of the regional, national and international conferences on Kashmir in various parties.

Born on September 15 in 1932 in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, Justice [Retd] Abdul Majeed Mallick served as judge of the High Court and Supreme Court of AJK and later Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir from 1978 to 1993.