Govt launches multiple initiatives for expats

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Ayub Afridi here on Thursday said that facilitation and promotion of Overseas Pakistanis was our top priority and the government has launched multiple initiatives for this purpose.

He said that initiatives like Special Courts for Overseas and Industrial package that will give 5 year tax holidays, are best examples of our efforts for Overseas diaspora, said a press release issued here. He further said that he will ensure security of Overseas Investments in Pakistan and especially in OPF housing schemes. These projects will be delivered on priority basis.

Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on OP&HRD Ayub Afridi visited OPF Valley Zone-5 along with Managing Director OPF Dr Amer Sheikh to evaluate the development progress of the housing scheme.

He said that the previous governments looted our Overseas diaspora and wasted their investments for decades. He promised that he will deliver this project within the tenure of this government and regain trust of Overseas Pakistanis.