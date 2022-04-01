‘No agreement with MQM-P regarding new administrative units’

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that there was no agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding new administrative units. The Administrator said this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Administrator Karachi should be from Karachi who can work better for the city. “My party had appointed me to this post. So far I have not received any instruction to resign from. I am performing my duties as per the instructions of the party,” he added.

Teachers responsible for creation of the architects of the nation: Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that teachers were responsible for the creation of the architects of the nation. “Their health is very important, therefore; they will play every possible role for good health of students and teachers,”he said. He expressed these views while inspecting the free medical camp at the main office of the Education department of the DMC here, said a statement. Rehmatullah appreciated the performance of Education wing DMC under Director Education Sher Ali.

On this occasion, he Rehmatullah said teachers and students appreciated the organization for organizing free medical camp. He said that free medical camps should be held in regular intervals. Dr.Sana, Dr.Roman, Anwar Sheikh, Hira Afzal and others of Dr. Isa Laboratory and Medical Center were also present in the free medical camp.