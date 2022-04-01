Minister inagurates National Health Card

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday inaugurated Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Sargodha Division. The ceremony was held here at Sargodha University. Dr Yasmin said that through the health card, more than 30 million families across the province would be provided free public health services of Rs 1 million per annum.

She said that from today 100% population of Punjab is benefiting from National Health Card. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 813 hospitals of Punjab were on the panel where more than 81 thousand beds were available, adding that so far 1 million families have used this card. ”Every day, 5880 people are receiving free medical treatment through health cards while so far 1.5 million people have received kidney treatment through this card”, she said.