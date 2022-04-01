Ramazan relief package distributed among 102 families

Before the start of Ramazan, over 102 families have been given the Ramazan Package. The package that includes flour, rice, sugar, oil, dates, sugar, black tea, pulses, salt, basin and dry juices were distributed by KBM Care Foundation. Under the platform, a water filtration plant having a capacity of 25,000 liter per day was also inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, KBM Care Foundation CEO KB Majeed thanked all the donors for their generous support to help the deserving families before the start of Ramazan and for the distribution of mechanism was put in place to identify the deserving persons. He said that the foundation will work to support the families that are in need and also assured to start new projects that will contribute to the collective prosperity and well-being of the common man of the area. He thanked the administration, notables and traders union of the area for their support in conducting the successful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Director KBM Care Foundation Azmat Hanif said that the initiatives from the platform of KBM Care will benefit the people of the area and they will continue efforts to support the deserving families besides initiation of the new projects.