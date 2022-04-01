Daily Times

Macron rallies campaigners as poll lead narrows

AFP

President Emmanuel Macron made an unannounced visit to his campaign headquarters to warn supporters to take nothing for granted in France’s presidential election after polls showed his lead narrowing, a source said Thursday.

Macron, who is due to address a rally for the first time in his re-election campaign on Saturday, attended a meeting at the headquarters of his Republic on the Move (LREM) party late Wednesday.

“The president-candidate called for a collective mobilisation, based on the idea that nothing is won yet,” the source, who took part in the meeting, told AFP.

