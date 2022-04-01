Road accident in Brazil leaves 10 dead

A bus carrying workers on a rain-slickened road fell into a ravine in Brazil, killing 10 people and injuring 21, police said Thursday. The accident happened Wednesday evening in southern Parana state when the driver lost control of the vehicle as he tried to negotiate a curve on a two-lane road, state police said. Rescue workers struggled to reach the victims as the bus was crushed by the impact of the fall, according to photos published by the police. The bus was carrying workers from various regions of Brazil who were headed to Parana to work at a paper mill, press reports said.













