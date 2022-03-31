No-trust motion: PM addresses nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation amid ongoing political turmoil in the country with ruling PTI apparently lost its majority in the National Assembly following a pullout of its key allies. At the beginning of his address, the premier said Pakistan has reached a “defining moment” in its history where it is left with only two options.

“But before that, I would like to tell the nation why I joined politics,” he said, as he went on to provide the reasons for his career choice.

“I already enjoyed fame and had money, and I was part of a generation that was born to an independent state, unlike my parents,” he said. “My parents used to tell me to be thankful as I was born into an independent state and did not have to witness the rule of the British.”

The address came as PM Imran’s allies, apart from the PML-Q, have jumped the ship and joined the united Opposition in the no-confidence motion against him.

The premier said that the founding fathers of Pakistan had envisaged a welfare state, based on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina, but the country was nowhere near that model.

“…I came into politics because I realised that Pakistan cannot move in the direction that Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam wanted. Pakistan’s real reason was to establish an Islamic welfare state, just like Riasat-e-Madina,” he said.

The premier said in line with the ideology of Pakistan, he started politics and included three things in his manifesto — justice, humanity, and self-reliance. He said that during his youth, he saw that the country was progressing toward the path of success and development.

“People from South Korea, the Middle East, and Malaysia used to come to Pakistan to study at universities here,” he said. “But because of the corruption of political leaders, it started witnessing a decline.

“[To steer the country out of that decline], I want the children of this country to follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

Moving on, PM Imran Khan said that despite Pakistan’s participation and sacrifices it made for the United States’ “war on terror”, Islamabad never received appreciation. The premier noted that when the country’s northern areas were bombarded by US drones, he was the “only politician” who staged sit-ins against it.

“None of the senior politicians raised their voice against it as they were afraid that it might draw United States’ ire.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistanis suffered due to the “war on terror”. Therefore, the premier said when he came into power, he aspired for an independent foreign policy.

“…our policy was not anti-US, -Europe, or even India […] it became anti-Indian after New Delhi revoked the special status of Kashmir and broke international law in August 2019,” the premier said.

The United States, he said in a “slip of the tongue” and then moved on and stated that “a foreign country” had sent a “threatening memo” which was against the Pakistani nation.

“…the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them,” the premier alleged.

PM Imran Khan said the memo was against him, not against the government. “…it stated that if the no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences.”

The premier stated that it was an “official letter” that was communicated to Pakistan’s ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting.

PM Imran Khan said the envoy was told that if Imran Khan remains in power, Pakistan would face “difficulties”.

“Is this our standing? We are a strong nation of 220 million,” the premier asked the nation. PM Imran Khan said the letter does not mention any reason and only wanted his ouster.

“…our ambassador told the foreign official that the prime minister had visited Russia after delibrations with [the country’s top brass]. But the foreign official stated that no, it was just Imran Khan’s decision,” the premier revealed.

PM Imran Khan said the foreign official knew that the ones who would come into power after him would have no issues taking orders from external forces.

“But what is most disturbing is that our people, who are sitting here, are in contact with foreign powers,” he said, as he referred to the”three stooges” — PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PM Imran Khan said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was convicted in Pakistani courts. Lashing out at the Opposition, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions had made cases against them.

“Will foreign countries want such corrupt people in power in their states? They are ready to accept such corrupt politicians, but I am not acceptable to them,” the prime minister said.