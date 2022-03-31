Public hearing of Ring Road project held

Rawalpindi Ring Road Environmental Public Hearing was held on March 29, 2022 in District Council Hall Rawalpindi. Chief Engineer RDA / Deputy Project Director informed the audience about the project that Rawalpindi Ring Road is 38.3 km 3 lane high speed dual carriageway. It has fences on all sides with no service lanes on either side. In response to the question of the audience, it was informed that Rawalpindi ring is being constructed according to the approved route alignment.

Furthermore, the route alignment does not affect or pass through any ongoing or planned private housing society. The people should not be worried about this. On another question, it was stated that there is no service lane on either side of Rawalpindi Ring Road. The vacant land will be used for local species of forests to improve the environment.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also announced at the inauguration ceremony that industrial zones would be set up on both sides of Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Chakbeli Road and Rawalpindi Ring Road to support the local economy.