PTI Sindh to hold “Karvan-e-Wafa” rally to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Sindh to bring out “Karvan-e-Wafa” rally on Friday to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan and support to his independent and sovereign foreign policy approach for Pakistan.

The Karvan-e-Wafa will start from Mazar-e-Quaid and culminate at Teen Talwar after marching through different roads of the Metropolitan, it was decided in a meeting of PTI parliamentary party held here at Sindh Assembly Building with Leader of the opposition in Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh in chair. The meeting was attended by PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, president PTI Karachi Bilal Abdul Gaffar, Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Ribstan Khan, Adeeba Hassan and other members of Sindh Assembly.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing a press conference said that it is battle of national honour and sovereignty of Pakistan and entire nation is joining the journey of Prime Minister Imran Khan which begun from ‘absolutely not,’ People of Pakistan has realized that it is time to throw away chains of slavery and stand with cause of sovereign and independent Pakistan, he stated adding that the true faces of opposition parties had been exposed before the nation who always run state affairs on dictation from abroad. Pakistan is created in the name of Kalma Tayyaba and now Allah has blessed the country with courageous leader like Imran Khan who refused to accept dictation of foreign powers which in past had been involved in power games, drone attacks and bomb blasts in the country, Haleem maintained.

Not allowing Pakistani air bases to foreign powers, raising issues of Islamophobia, sanctity of Prophet Muhammad s.a.w and publication of derogatory caricatures at the international forums are the crimes of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that Imran Khan has risen as the leader of all Muslims of the world and he had won the case of Pakistan and perception of Pakistani nation has changed around the globe.

He said that there were some conscienceless people who could trade national honour and dignity for petty financial interests and the same dirty trade was seen in current political situation when Sindh House became brokerage house to facilitate horse trading. “In fact no confidence motion is a constitutional option but horse trading and floor crossing are entirely unconstitutional and illegal matters,” he argued and alleged that Zardari and company has earned a bad name for Sindh by brokering deals of horse trading in Sindh House. He alleged PPP leadership of obstructing justice to affected people in Sindh and said that a murder accused has arrived in the country to cast his vote while widow of assassinated citizen Nazim Jokhio was crying that she had lost her battle for justice.

The JIT report of Nazim murder case was withheld by Sindh prosecution department while National Assembly’s standing committee on Human Rights that is chaired by Bilawal Zardari did not take up the case, Haleem Adil Sheikh observed. Khurram Sher Zaman speaking at the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged the world powers and effectively advocated the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat s.a.w and exposed the tyrannical and barbaric face of Indian Modi government in the world. He said”All the Karachiites will participate in Karvan-e-Wafa rally of PTI and demonstrate their support and solidarity to PM Imran Khan at Teen Talwar.

It is the same monumental place from where Imran Khan started battle for safe and secure Karachi and PTI will begin another struggle for elimination of Zardari League from Sindh from the same place.” Khurram alleged that PDM leadership was working against the national interests of Pakistan and betraying the nation and this betrayal and slavery only suits to Zardari, Fazl ur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif because they had their assets oversees. “Pakistani nation is supporting their brave leader Imran Khan who has been fighting battle for sanctity of Prophet s.a.w and all the PTI workers were ready to sacrifice their lives for such a courageous leader and sovereignty and solidarity of Pakistan,” he challenged Asif Zardari to buy any one of those true followers of Imran Khan.

Bilal Abdul Gaffar while speaking at the occasion thanked PTI workers and citizens who participated in March 27 public meeting in Islamabad and said people of Pakistan will defeat the foreign agenda that has been exposed. He said”PTI Sindh will hold Karvan-e-Wafa rally on Friday to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan. PTI parliamentarians will gather at Mazar-e-Quaid and vow to fight the battle of solidarity and sovereignty of Pakistan till last drop of their blood.” “Our leader Imran Khan will fight till the last ball as he never learnt to surrender and entire nation is supporting him in the battle of Muslim Ummah,” Bilal said.