ANF recovers hashish

PESHAWAR: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Frontier Constabulary in a joint search operation recovered eight kilograms of hashish from a car at Takhta Baig check post in District Khyber.

The recovery was made from secret compartments of a car bearing registration number LOV. 7656. The smuggler identified as Wahid Khan of District Khyber was also arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the arrested smuggler under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act and an investigation is underway.