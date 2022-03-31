PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan held today to take the top civil and military leadership into confidence over the “threat letter” and the “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion has wind up.

According to details, the prime minister while heading the meeting apprised the participants regarding the contents of the letter having a foreign threat to topple his government.

The NSC meeting has been called just hours before the start of a crucial NA session and a day after PM Imran decided to show senior journalists “written evidence” of the letter he has been saying contains proof of a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan’s government.

Earlier today, in two back-to-back decisions, the premier summoned the NSC meeting and decided to address the nation later tonight. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced both updates on his Twitter handle.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج رات قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022