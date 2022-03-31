There’s a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get hitched in April 2022. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day.

Ranbir Kapoor who was promoting his late dad Rishi Kapoor’s last Bollywood film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which hit the theatres today has finally addressed the speculations around his wedding with fellow actor Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor affirmed his expectations to get married to Alia Bhatt in the near future.

During one of the recent promotions of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir was asked to remark on the reputed April wedding of the couple, “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction,” he responded. Further added, “But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.”

However, a close Kapoor relative has rejected the rumors saying, “They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you’ll all get to know.” While speaking of the April wedding, she noted, “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi”

Besides all this, the couple has locked on to a destination marriage in India, as affirmed by the sources near the power source. “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have selected Udaipur as a destination for their wedding.