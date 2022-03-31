PM Khan to address the nation tonight

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday (today) that Prime Minister Imran Khan will now address the nation tonight.

The minister made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج رات قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

The prime minister earlier was due to address the nation Wednesday evening but it was postponed. PTI leader Faisal Javed made the announcement. Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the PM’s address to the nation is going to be very important.