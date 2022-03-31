Rs3.27/unit raise in power tariff for Karachi consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an Rs3.27 per unit rise in electricity pricing on Thursday due to a monthly fuel cost adjustment.

According to a statement published by Nepra, the rise in electricity costs would be applied to April invoices.

Karachi’s power consumers will face an additional cost of Rs 3.58 billion as a result of the hike in electricity tariffs.

Meanwhile, Nepra held a hearing on the request for a Rs4.68 rise in electricity pricing due to a monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of February.

“The prime minister’s relief package will not impose an additional burden on power users,” said Nepra Chairman.

“14% less electricity was created from hydel energy in the month of February,” claimed Nepra officials, adding that the gap was mitigated by furnace oil and LNG output. They also mentioned a global spike in fuel prices.

Rafiq Sheikh, a member of Nepra Sindh, asked for an audit of the prior fuel adjustment, claiming that there was usually a large gap between Cppa and Nepra statistical data.

“The violation of the merit order imposed a penalty of Rs1.37 billion on the power customers,” Nepra officials stated.

“LNG scarcity has cost electricity customers Rs1.37 billion,” they noted.

“All of this adds an additional burden of 17 paisa per unit on power consumers,” they said.