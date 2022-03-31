Elahi appreciates AJK govt for her nomination as honorary advisor to President

She was expressing her views on being nominated as honorary Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in Denmark. “It is an honor for me to have been nominated as an honorary adviser,” she told APP after receiving a notification from the AJK President Secretariat.

Lubna said the nomination gave the overseas Kashmiris living in different parts of the world a realization that they were being honored by the government of their motherland.

She thanked the AJK President for providing her an opportunity to represent the Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Denmark to unite the Kashmiri diaspora and work for the political, diplomatic, cultural, and economic interests of their motherland.

The initiative, she added would also help them safeguard the national interests and help bring investment in different sectors of the AJK economy, she said.

She resolved to serve the interests of the Kashmiri people and highlight the Kashmir issue in its true perspective abroad.