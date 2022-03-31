PML-N directs MPA’s to stay in Lahore until new CM elected

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has instructed its Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) to stay in Lahore until a new chief minister is elected as opposition and treasury eye the top slot of chief minister after the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

“The new chief minister will be elected with the consultation of members of the joint opposition and PML-N lawmakers,” they said and added that consultations will also be made with Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen groups.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Aleem Khan group, a disgruntled faction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has, however, refused to support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister post.

“We will vote in favour of the opposition candidate for Punjab chief minister election, a spokesperson of the Aleem Khan group Khalid Mahmood confirmed, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI has reservations over PML-Q’s Elahi nomination for Punjab CM slot.