Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, March 31, 2022


PM convenes NSC meeting today

Web Desk

 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) ahead of National Assembly’s debate on the no-trust motion against him.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s House today afternoon, he said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Fawad had revealed that the premier met the military leadership of the country twice, adding that the Pakistan Army is responsible for the national security of the country.


A debate on the no-trust motion against the premier is set to take place in today’s NA session.

The NSC meeting has been called just hours before the start of a crucial NA session and a day after PM Imran decided to show senior journalists “written evidence” of the letter he has been saying contains proof of a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan’s government.

The premier shared this “threat letter” with Cabinet members in an emergency meeting a day earlier. The meeting was not attended by PTI’s two major allies — MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Meanwhile, Fawad also invited a group of journalists to meet PM Imran Khan where selected details of the letter were shared with them.

Submit a Comment