PM convenes NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) ahead of National Assembly’s debate on the no-trust motion against him.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s House today afternoon, he said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Fawad had revealed that the premier met the military leadership of the country twice, adding that the Pakistan Army is responsible for the national security of the country.

وزیر اعظم نے نیشنل سیکیورٹی کمیٹی کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا، اجلاس آج بعد دوپہر وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022



A debate on the no-trust motion against the premier is set to take place in today’s NA session.

The NSC meeting has been called just hours before the start of a crucial NA session and a day after PM Imran decided to show senior journalists “written evidence” of the letter he has been saying contains proof of a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan’s government.

The premier shared this “threat letter” with Cabinet members in an emergency meeting a day earlier. The meeting was not attended by PTI’s two major allies — MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Meanwhile, Fawad also invited a group of journalists to meet PM Imran Khan where selected details of the letter were shared with them.