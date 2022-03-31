‘Friends Group’ clinches employees’ union election 2022-24

LAHORE: Friends Group clinched Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Union Central Bargaining Agent (CBA) election 2022-24 with thumping majority.

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi and Naeem Sheikh were elected as President and Secretary General of the union respectively. Employees of the APP from Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot stations took part in the elections. A total of 183 members used right to vote as the elections held in peaceful and transparent manner. Friends and United group contested the elections as the Friends group won the elections continuing its past tradition.

Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Asif Ghaffar, Rafaqat Hussain Shah and Muhammad Abdullah were elected as Vice President, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary and Press Secretary respectively. Meanwhile, Muhammad Zubair, Imtiaz Ahmed, Eid Muhammad, Muhammad Jamil, Ali Asgher, Muhammad Qadeer and Tanvir Ahmed were elected members governing body. Elected President Naeem Khan Niazi thanked the voters for expressing their trust in them and vowed to work for the welfare and betterment of the employees. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Azeem and President EMRA Asif Butt extended felicitations to the newly elected body and expressed the hope that they would work for the welfare of the employees. News Desk