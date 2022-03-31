Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona positivity ratio dropped below 1%: Dr. Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Thursday said that nearly 75 percent of the target eligible population was vaccinated where more than 2 million doses have been administered, and the COVID-19 positivity ratio in the country dropped below 1%.

Talking to a private news channel, she asked the public to adopt safety measures continuously to avoid Covid-19 during Ramadan and follow the standard operating procedures to maintain social distance and wear face masks.

She also asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots of Coronavirus done, adding, senior citizens who have taken only two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will lose their fully vaccinated status if they do not take a booster shot on time.

The government will further step up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and is expanding the criteria for vaccine booster shots, she added.

The process of administering booster shots had begun already and was currently underway in the country, she said, adding, the government has millions of doses’ of booster vaccines that would be administered to all eligible populations.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that no further burden was being witnessed on the health care system and the country is making progress in “rapid recovery” and all indicators point to a new normal life return after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Nausheen lauded collective efforts of the government, NCOC, and media to help detection of cases, making various COVID-19 vaccines available, and increasing vaccination awareness which in turn contributed to the decrease in the number of cases”, she added.