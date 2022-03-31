‘No confidence vote’ a move aims to target country’s independent foreign policy: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the no-confidence motion is an international conspiracy which was designed to target our country’s Independent foreign policy.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government under the brave leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had always taken the people into confidence over national issues and never bowed down to any pressure or threats from abroad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country, she added.

She said the entire nation stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as the opposition is bent upon weakening the national interests for the sake of some political gains.