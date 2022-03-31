ECP completes arrangements for second phase of LG polls in KP today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 18 districts on Thursday (March 31).

According to ECP, all polling materials, including ballot papers, polling bags, and polling workers, would arrive at their respective polling stations today with full security.

The distribution of polling material will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday in all 18 districts, with polling material distributed by the Returning Officers. To guarantee law and order during the voting process, foolproof security measures have been put in place.

All presiding officers will arrive Wednesday evening to set up polling stations and polling booths. The elections will be placed in 65 tehsils across 18 districts.

There are a total of 80, 57,474 registered voters in these 18 districts, with 44, 89,771 male voters and 35, 67,703 female voters. There are 1,246 male polling stations and 1,164 female polling stations out of a total of 6,176 polling stations, with 3,766 combined polling stations and 11 improvised polling stations.

There are a total of 16,509 polling stations, with 9,218 male and 7,291 female polling booths.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary ECP, and Special Secretary will directly supervise the election process.

It is worth noting that the ECP declared that local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on March 31, giving a new timetable for the province’s polls. On December 19, KP held local government elections in 66 tehsils across 17 districts in the first round.