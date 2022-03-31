US rejects any involvement in no-confidence movement

The US government strongly denied any role in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the allegations of US involvement false.

The US government responded forcefully after Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed a letter during a power show at D-chowk on Sunday, claiming that it contained evidence of a foreign plan against him and that the Opposition’s no-trust motion is also part of this foreign plot to destabilize his government.

The gist of the premier’s “threat letter” was also shared with senior media on Wednesday. Meanwhile, PTI chairman Faisal Vawda alleged that a “plan is being developed to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

In response to an inquiry from Geo News about the “threat letter,” the US State Department unequivocally denied any role in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust vote and ‘threat letter’ to Prime Minister Imran Khan are false,” the State Department said.

However, the US government is monitoring Pakistan’s political situation and supports the rule of law, according to the State Department.

Concerning the issue of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US State Department stated that it respects Pakistan’s constitutional process.

PM Imran Khan believes a ‘foreign hand’ is behind efforts to destabilize his government.

During one of the PTI’s “largest” rallies in its history at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, the premier displayed a letter to the crowd, claiming that he has “written evidence” that “money has been coming in from overseas,” while “some of our people are being exploited to overturn the government.”

He claimed that for months, “plotting and scheming has been carried out to influence Pakistan’s foreign policy from outside.”

A diplomat’s take on the ‘threat letter’

According to Abdul Basit, a former high commissioner to India, such threats to diplomats are unheard of.

“Incidents, when state authorities tell ambassadors that they would terminate ties if a country’s government is not sent packing, have never been heard before,” he said.

Basit, the former Pakistani ambassador to Germany, stated on Geo News’ ‘Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath’ that “important subjects of foreign policies should not be discussed in public.”

He stated that the memo referred to by the prime minister most likely contains the minutes of a meeting between US officials and a Pakistani diplomat and that the document may also include the diplomat’s judgment of the future.