Development of industries top priority of govt: deputy chairman senate

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that the government would extend all possible support to industries for stabilizing the country’s economy, economic growth, eliminating unemployment and improving the living standards of the people.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) is actively involved in resolving the issues of the traders and investors. “I congratulate the Rawalpindi Chamber on its remarkable achievements over the decades. “He added.

These views were expressed by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi while addressing a function organized by RCCI. He said that the traders and industrialists have a key role to play in the development and prosperity of the country. RCCI is one of the oldest chambers of Pakistan, playing an important role in the development of the country by introducing the national identity of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products at the international level, he said. “Congratulations from the bottom of my heart to all the members of the RCCI,” said Mirza Muhammad Afridi.