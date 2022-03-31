Rupee falls for 14th session to 182.64 against dollar

Pakistani rupee continued the losing streak against the US dollar for the 14th session in a row amid political instability and plummeted to 182.64 on Wednesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs182.34 in the interbank market and closed at Rs182.64 after shedding 30 paisa (-0.16 percent).

The rupee has set 13 all-time lowest levels in the interbank market against the greenback during the last 15 sessions and they are 182.64 (March 30), 182.34 (March 29), 182.19 (March 28), 181.78 (March 25), 181.73 (March 22), 181.25 (March 21), 180.57 (March 18), 180.07 (March 17), 179.44 (March 16), 179.22 (March 15), 178.98 (March 14), 178.63 (March 09) and 178.61 (March 08).

The rupee witnessed a trading range of 45 paisa during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 182.75 and low offer of 182.30. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 183/184 per dollar.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, slipped to 98.01 on Wednesday. The dollar shed ground on the back of the better mood in the risk-associated universe and a corrective downside in the US treasury bond yields.

The markets have taken an optimistic stance well before the Russia-Ukraine peace talks have yielded any result.

Overall, the rupee shed 86 paisa during the last three days of this week, while the local unit devalued by Rs25.21 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs6.19 during the current year 2022.