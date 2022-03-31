Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entrepreneurs

Lok Virsa was making efforts to promote women entrepreneurs skilful work aiming to provide platform to display their artistic skills. Talking to APP, a senior official of Lok Virsa Inayat Ullah said a number of programs has been launched for promoting women entrepreneurs embroidery works, crafting, sewing and various other skills. He said several women came from Sindh province highlighting the traditional artwork to attract people including foreign tourists, as there were many stalls set up under the premises of Lok Virsa. He further informed that Lok Virsa among pioneers to provide individual platform especially for women artists to work independently. He said in recent years, the study of women entrepreneurship has experienced great growth, gaining a broad consensus among academics and contributing above all to understanding all those factors that explain the difficulty of women in undertaking an entrepreneurial career.













